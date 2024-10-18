Live by example: Revanth dares KTR, THR, Eatala to dwell on Musi riverbed

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the Opposition parties for making a hue and cry over the Musi Rejuvenation project, CM A Revanth Reddy on Thursday asked the Opposition leaders, like KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, and Eatala Rajender, to live in houses at the riverbed for three months; if they felt living conditions were good, he would scrap the project.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, he was critical of the Opposition leaders. The CM said those who committed daylight robbery during the last ten years were trying to oppose the project.

“There is more filth in their minds than the filth in Musi. They are spitting venom. KTR, Harish Rao, and Eatala should stay there for three months and do politics from there. If they live there for three months, I will cancel the project; if needed, I will pay compensation from my own resources. This is bigger betrayal than sedation,” Reddy quipped.

When referred to the comments of the BRS government withdrawing from the project with large-scale displacement, the CM said there was more opposition at Mallannasagar and Vemulawada, but they took the help of police to vacate the premises. He said he was ready to visit and participate in the rachabanda at Mallannasagar, Ranganayaksagar, and Kondapochammasagar.

Replying to a question on the naval radar station, Reddy said the permission was given by the BRS government.

The radiation will be less than the cell phone towers. “The project is related to the country's defence forces and security; the place identified was a strategic location. Of the 2,009 acres given by the State government, construction would be in and around 8-10 per cent area. Tamil Nadu has VLF, and there is no threat to people so far in that area. Those who are opposing the project are like terrorists, ‘Kasab’,” said Reddy. If the BRS was so aggrieved, it should have protested in front of the vehicle of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he advised.

The CM said there was no need to listen to BRS because, as the main Opposition party, they got a big zero in the Lok Sabha elections. He asked the BRS leaders to bring the grievances collected from the public to the government. Replying to another question on STPs constructed by the BRS government, the CM said it had constructed an STP at Uppal with Rs 6 crore; it was washed away recently.