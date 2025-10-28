Live
Lloyd Group launches Dhanik Bharat Educational Institutions
Hyderabad: The Lloyd Group has forayed into the education sector with the launch of Dhanik Bharat Educational Institutions, marking a new chapter in its commitment to nation-building. The inauguration, celebrated with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, was graced by eminent personalities including former CBI Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana, retired IAS officer Dr. Jayaprakash Narayan, and former IAS officer Balalatha Mallavarapu.
Speaking at the event, Lloyd Group CMD Vikram Narayan Rao said, “Dhanik Bharat is not just a business venture—it is our social responsibility. Our mission is to equip students with globally competitive skills through technology-driven, high-standard education, contributing to India’s holistic development.”
Dr. Jayaprakash Narayan highlighted the need to move away from rote learning, emphasizing creativity, independent thinking, and practical understanding. V.V. Lakshminarayana stressed holistic education that nurtures physical, emotional, cultural, spiritual, and creative growth. Balalatha Mallavarapu lauded the institution’s innovative approach, introducing Virtual Reality classrooms for immersive learning experiences.