LMA at it again! Night curbs back on Cantonment roads

Hyderabad: Once again Local Military Authorities (LMA) have imposed restrictions on civilian-free commuting, especially during night hours at the Secunderabad Cantonment roads. They have permanently closed the gates of Eagle Chowk which is causing hardship to commuters to commute.

Along with restrictions, once again security checks have returned in the Cantonment Roads for the civilians.

Residents have pointed out that the LMA continues to impose restrictions on civilians, despite orders from the Central government to open the gates. There seems to be no clear reason for this, as the LMA frequently enforces new norms. Currently, restrictions are in place during nighttime, from 8:30 pm to 6:00 am, particularly along Protnee Road. Additionally, a road behind Valerian Grammar School in Bolarum has been dug up and blocked by the LMA without any prior notice.

“For the past month, the LMA has permanently closed the gates at Eagle Chowk, as well as the recently installed Ammuguda gate, which is now closed in the evenings. Commuters are facing daily hardships due to these closures, forcing them to take longer routes to reach their destinations,” said Manoj Kumar, a resident.

“Without issuing any advisory on road restrictions, the LMA has imposed night-time curbs from 8:30 pm to 6:00 am. Last year, they also restricted morning walkers and pedestrians from freely using the streets. These measures have forced residents to take lengthy detours. As someone who commutes through this stretch daily after 8:30 pm, I am facing significant hardships due to these restrictions,” said Ramesh, a resident of Yapral.