Locals plead for closure of open nala in Nacharam division
Highlights
Loclas of Raghavendra Nagar in Nacharam division submitted a memorandum to corporator Santhi on Thursday, seeking closure of an open nala.
Nacharam: Loclas of Raghavendra Nagar in Nacharam division submitted a memorandum to corporator Santhi on Thursday, seeking closure of an open nala. Corporator responded positively and promised to clear the issue at the earliest. Sai Jen Sekhar, Katta Buchanna and others were present.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
26 Dec 2019 4:03 PM GMT