Long wait for DLL continues to bug applicants in Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: Motorists are facing inconvenience as the Road Transport Authorities are delaying the application process for the (DLL) drivers’ learning licence. For applying learners’ licences, the applicants are forced to wait between 15-20 days.

According to the transport unions, earlier, for applying for the learners’ licence, the slot was booked in a day to two, but now the applicants who were applying the LR were forced to wait more than two weeks to get their slot bookings. However, the transport department cited staff crunch as the reason for the delay.

K Akhil, an applicant at Moosarambagh RTO said, “I applied for a learner’s licence online, but my slot is very late. Earlier, it was just a process of days to get LL, but now I received a slot after 23 days.” He said that he had applied on June 4, and received the slot for June 24.

The general secretary of the Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union, M Dayanand, raised concerns about the transport department’s failure in delays in process and issuing LL. “The delay of the process has irked the applicants, especially the college going students who have turned 18. The process which takes a day or two is now taking 15–20 days just to issue a slot for the applicants, which is considerably lengthening the process of acquiring the driving licence.”

Dayanand expressed concern over the shortage of staff, particularly transport inspectors, across all RTAs in Greater Hyderabad. He questioned why the applicant should have to suffer the consequences of this staffing issue regarding transport matters. He said, “The government has to fill the posts in the transport department to streamline the process in the RTA.”

According to sources, daily over 300 such transactions were done in RTA offices in Greater Hyderabad. Though the application process for driving license is online, the applicants hesitate to use the facility, for the delay in slot booking and are taking help of agents and brokers. “Most people seek the help of agents and brokers to get it done at the earliest, however, it was delayed and they are forced to pay a hefty amount,” said Dayanand.