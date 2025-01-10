Loyola PG students explore PJTAU

Hyderabad: A group of postgraduate students from Loyola Academy in Alwal visited Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University on Thursday.

Approximately 35 students, pursuing an MSc in biotechnology, accompanied by Associate Professor Dr Ch Shirisha and Assistant Professors D Gurudevi and Dr K Padmalatha, explored various facilities including the Institute of Biotechnology, Central Instrumentation Cell, Horticulture Garden, and the Agri Info Hub located within the university’s administration building.

Prior to this visit, the group also toured the Indian Institute of Rice Research in Rajendranagar and the Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research. The field trip aimed to enhance their understanding of advanced molecular techniques in biotechnology.

Scientists at the university addressed the students’ questions and provided insights into the laboratory equipment. Dr Anuradha and Dr Laxmi Prasanna from the Institute of Biotechnology explained the latest lab equipment and techniques used in the experimentation labs. Dr V Sudhakar, the Public Relations Officer, coordinated the Loyola students’ visit.