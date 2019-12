Madhapur: Good response to crafts mela

Madhapur: Shilparamam Arts Crafts and Cultural Village has been organising the 25th All India Crafts Mela from December 15 to January 17. Around 400 artisans from all over India are participating in this mela.

Kanchi Pattu sarees, soft silk sarees, Gujarathi dresses, Lucknow Chinkari materials, Narayanpet sarees, dress materials, Orissa silver filigree, carpets, bamboo lamps, leather puppets, lamps etc., at affordable prices are attracting visitors in large numbers. Mohiniattam performance by the students of Dr Mtyhili Anoop and Kuchipudi performance by the students of Dr Vineela Rao were organised on Thursday.