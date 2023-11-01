Live
Madhavaram Krishna Rao inaugurates party BRS office in Kukatpally, congress leaders joins party
BRS Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao inaugurated the BRS party office in Kukatpally along with Corporator Jupally Satyanarayana.
On this occasion, Birla Murali Krishna Yadav, general secretary of the Youth Congress from Medchal district along with 50 others including C Narsingha Yadav, R Kistaiah, Rishi Yadav, Vikram, Bhim Rao and others joined in BRS in the presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao.
The youth Congress leader said that they have joined the BRS on the development carried out by Madhavaram Krishna Rao in Kukatpally.
