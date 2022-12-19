Madrasa-I-Aliya alumni holds 150 years celebrations

Hyderabad: The alumni of Madrasa-I-Aliya on Sunday organised the 150 years celebrations of the school, which is one of the oldest such institution of Hyderabad. It was established for the children of the royal family by Salar Jung I in 1872.

The alumnus shared their fond memories and unique stories as students in the school. They appealed to the State government to restore Madarsa-I-Aliya to its original glory. On the occasion, an audio-visual documentary on 150 years of Madrasa-I-Aliya was screened.

To encourage the students of the school, now known as Government High School (Boys), Aliya, 150 silver medals were awarded to meritorious students of class X and intermediate final year of Aliya Junior College. Students from 1949 batch onwards took part in the celebrations.