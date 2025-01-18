Mahabubnagar Hosp to be developed with state-of-art facilities: Damodar

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Friday said that Mahabubnagar General Hospital would be developed on the lines of the corporate hospitals.

The Health Minister said that MRI scanning services would be made available in the hospital. An MRI machine will be installed at a cost of about Rs 10 crore, and services will be started from Ugadi. Super speciality medical services like cardiology, neurosurgery, urology, and nephrology would soon be made available in the district.

The Minister issued orders to the officials of the Medical Education Department in this regard during a review held on Friday. The Minister reviewed the performance of hospitals and medical services in the combined district. The local MLAs explained to the Minister that due to the lack of super speciality medical services in the combined district, patients had to travel to Hyderabad for treatment. They requested that super speciality medical services like cardiology, neurosurgery, urology, and nephrology be made available at the Mahabubnagar General Hospital.

Responding positively, the Minister assured that super speciality departments would be set up as soon as possible. The Minister instructed the officials to prepare proposals for the development of five medical colleges, general hospitals, and district and area hospitals in the joint district. It was initially estimated that about Rs 100 crore would be spent for this. He suggested that separate proposals be prepared with complete details regarding civil works, equipment, and other services.

The Minister said that the government was ready to sanction as many new hospitals as necessary.