Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi's last rites to be held today

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's mother and senior actor Krishna's wife Indira Devi passed away at 4 am on Wednesday. As per the sources, the mortal remains of Indira Devi will be kept at Padmalaya Studios till noon for public viewing. Later, the funeral will be conducted at Mahaprasthanam, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad today afternoon.

It is said that Indira Devi was suffering from age-related health issues for the last few days and underwent treatment at AIG Hospital. The sudden demise of Indira Devi shocked the film industry and Mahesh fans. It is known that Mahesh Babu's brother Ramesh Babu passed away in January 2022.

Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao paid tributes to Tollywood hero Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi at Padmalaya Studios, Hyderabad. Minister KTR laid a wreath and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Indira Devi. Later, he consoled actors Krishna and Mahesh Babu.

"I am deeply pained by demise of actor Mahesh Babu's mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi," said megastar Chiranjeevi in a tweet on Wednesday morning. He stated that he was devastated on hearing the news of her passing away. "May her soul rest in peace and I extend my condolences to super star Krishna and bereaved family members of Mahesh Babu," he tweeted. Several political and film celebrities have posted condolence messages on social media.

In a tweet, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh expressed grief over the death of senior Tollywood actor Krishna's wife Indira Devi. "I am praying that almighty to give peace to her soul. My deepest condolences to her family members," he mentioned.