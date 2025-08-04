Mahindra University commends 956 Graduates at Fourth Convocation

Hyderabad: Mahindra University recently held its fourth annual convocation, celebrating the achievements of 956 students at its Bahadurpally campus. The graduating class included 943 students from its engineering, management, law, and education schools, as well as 13 PhD scholars. The ceremony was attended by proud parents, faculty, and special guests.

The event's Chief Guest was G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr Reddy's Laboratories. The ceremony was presided over by Mahindra University Chancellor, Anand Mahindra, and attended by other dignitaries including Mohit Joshi, a Member of the Board of Management, Mahindra University, and CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra, and the university's Vice Chancellor, Dr YajuluMedury.

In his address, Prasad encouraged the graduates to be collaborative, highlighting the need to build communities and workplaces that foster innovation. He urged them to embrace lifelong learning and believe in their ability to overcome self-limiting beliefs.

Anand Mahindra’s speech emphasised the university’s mission to educate “citizens for and of a better world”. He called on the graduates to act as both inheritors and architects of the future, living by their values and shaping a world rooted in sustainability, inclusivity, and justice.

This convocation was a particularly significant milestone as it marked the first graduating class for several new programmes, including the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Laws (LLB), Master of Arts (MA), and Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech) Nanotechnology.

Mohit Joshi spoke about the importance of professionals who can bridge disciplines and innovate with purpose. He also noted the growing partnership between the university and industry, with Tech Mahindra playing a key role in this ecosystem.

Earlier in the day, G V Prasad and Anand Mahindra inaugurated new biotechnology labs, while Mahindra had opened the Centre for Risk Management on Saturday. These new initiatives underscore the university's dedication to research and innovation.