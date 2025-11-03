Maj Gen Misra stresses collective integrity

Hyderabad: The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) concluded its Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 with a valedictory session held on Saturday, marking the culmination of a week-long series of events themed “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility.” The keynote address was delivered by Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding, Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (GOC, TASA), who underscored the importance of collective integrity in public service.

In his address, Major General Misra praised NMDC’s role in driving national economic growth and commended its commitment to ethical governance. He emphasised that vigilance is not confined to a single department but is a shared responsibility across all levels of an organisation. “Strong institutions are built by committed individuals,” he noted, urging employees to uphold transparency and accountability in their daily operations.

Drawing parallels between the Armed Forces and public enterprises, the General highlighted the value of discipline, adherence to systems, and the role of technology in fostering transparent processes.

“Vigilance is the means by which we honour the trust of this great nation,” he affirmed, calling for a culture of integrity rooted in both personal and institutional conduct.

The week-long observance featured a range of activities, including awareness programmes, competitions, and interactive sessions aimed at instilling the values of vigilance among employees and the younger generation. School children from nearby institutions actively participated, adding vibrancy and inclusivity to the initiative.