Malabar launches its first artistry concept store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the country, has launched its flagship store at Somajiguda, Hyderabad on Saturday. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has inaugurated the showroom in the presence of key Malabar Gold & Diamonds dignitaries including Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed, Co-Chairman Dr PA Ibrahim Haji, Vice-Chairman KP Abdul Salam, Managing Director - India Operations O Asher, Managing Director - International Operations Shamlal Ahammed, Retail Head (Rest of India) PK Siraj along with customers & well-wishers.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that after the formation of Telangana, the purchasing power of the people has increased in the State. With improved law and order situation, peace and development prevailed in the State, he noted. He further said that as the government has been providing all necessary approvals through a single window system, more companies like Malabar Gold are

showing interest to set up their establishments here. "The State is marching towards 'Bangaru Telangana' as envisioned by our Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao."

The new store has been positioned as the first-of-its-kind large format Artistry concept store from Malabar Gold & Diamonds. It offers a unique jewellery shopping experience that celebrates the art and history of the city with specially curated designs and widest range of jewellery designs across gold, diamond, platinum and silver with particular focus on craftsmanship. Additionally, the store also boasts of one of the largest parking facilities amongst all jewellery stores in the city. Malabar Group chairman MP Ahammed said, "The first Malabar Gold & Diamonds Artistry Store aims to provide an unparalleled selection of jewellery for every occasion, for customers from all walks of life. The people of Hyderabad are sure to love the luxurious experience of our flagship store and our specially curated designs that brings the city's varied culture and artistry to life. We are grateful to the city and its people for allowing us the privilege of being part of their vibrant culture and auspicious occasions." As a part of the group's CSR initiative, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has kept aside 5% of the profit earned by the Somajiguda showroom for various charitable and philanthropic activities in the region. Malabar Gold & Diamonds has introduced the Fair Price Promise as part of its commitment to customers, which focuses on assigning reasonable making charges to a vast range of products. Now customers can get a wide array of products with Value Addition starting from 4.9% onwards.

Moreover, Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers 10 promises to its customers. The commitments include transparent price tag indicating the exact manufacturing cost, stone weight, net weight and stone charge of the jewellery, assured lifetime maintenance for the jewellery, 100 per cent value for gold when reselling old gold jewellery and zero deduction on exchange, 100 per cent BIS hallmarking certifying the purity of gold, IGI and GIA certified diamonds ensuring 28-point quality check of global standards, buyback guarantee and responsible sourcing and fair labour practices.

Recently, the company had also announced an investment of Rs 750 crore to establish its first gold refinery in India in Telangana, alongside its most renowned gold and diamond manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. which will generate at least 2,500 jobs in the State.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate, established in 1993. Headquartered in Kerala, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is one of the largest global jewellery retailers, with branches across India, Middle East, Far East and US. Best known for its activities in the field of gold, diamonds, silver and lifestyle articles, the company records an annual turnover of $4.51 billion and operates 260+ stores across ten countries.