Malla Reddy and 2 other MLAs absence in meeting with KCR raises doubts

Former Minister Malla Reddy, son-in-law Marri Rajasekhara Reddy and Sudhir Reddy did not attend the meeting with KCR

Hyderabad : The MLAs who won from BRS had a meeting with BRS chief KCR at the agricultural field in Erravelli on Monday afternoon. Earlier they met KTR at BRS Bhavan. Later they went to Erravelli farm. On this occasion they discussed the future activities.

However, former minister Malla Reddy, son-in-law Marri Rajasekhara Reddy and Sudhir Reddy did not attend this meeting with KCR. A discussion is going on about the absence of these three MLAs from the BRS meeting.

X