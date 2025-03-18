Man Assaulted and Confined by Financier Over Unpaid Loan in Petbasheerabad

In Petbasheerabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, a man was allegedly held captive, threatened, and physically attacked by his friend, who works as a financier.

According to the police, Yashwanth had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from his friend, Srinath Reddy, to organize a New Year 2025 event in Narsingi last December. However, Yashwanth failed to repay the loan despite multiple reminders from Reddy. On March 14, Srinath Reddy, along with his associates, allegedly caught Yashwanth, confined him, and thrashed him with liquor bottles, hockey sticks, and belts in an open ground near a Bajaj showroom.

After Yashwanth’s mother filed a missing person complaint, the Petbasheerabad police registered a case of illegal confinement and assault against Srinath Reddy and his associates. She also accused Reddy of running an illegal finance business and charging high interest rates.

The police mentioned that counter-complaints were received, and cases were filed against both parties. Further action will be taken as the investigation continues.