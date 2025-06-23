Live
Man held with Rs 15 lakh counterfeit currency
Hyderabad: The Bachupally Police apprehended a person involved in circulating counterfeit currency. Police seized Rs 15 lakh counterfeit currency from his possession.
Police arrested Prathipati Prem Chandu, a resident of West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh. According to police, Prem came into contact with Rakesh, a resident of Pune, Maharashtra. Rakesh informed Prem about a method to earn easy money by distributing counterfeit currency notes. Acting on Rakesh’s instructions, Prem agreed to deliver such currency to individuals in Hyderabad for a commission.
K Suresh Kumar, DCP Balanagar Zone, Cyberabad said “On June 21 at around 3:30 pm, Prem was found near Nizampet Arch, Nizampet Village, preparing to deliver Rs 15,00,000 in counterfeit currency notes, all in the denomination of Rs 500.”
On information, officers of the Bachupally Police apprehended the accused at the spot. A total of Rs 15,00,000 in counterfeit currency and a mobile phone were seized from his possession.
Prem Chandu was produced before the Magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody.