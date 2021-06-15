MANUU to hold national Urdu science congress

Jubilee Hills: The School of Sciences (SoS) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organizing fifth national Urdu science congress 2021 (NUSC) online on July 14 and 15.

The main theme is "Impact of technology on multi-disciplinary scientific research". According to Prof Syed Najamul Hasan, Department of Mathematics and convener, paper presenters are required to submit a structured abstract of not more than 300 words in Urdu through email –nusc2021.manuu@gmail.com by June 25. Information of acceptance will be communicated by June 30.

The sub themes of the congress include health Sciences, agricultural sciences, environmental Sciences, pure & applied chemistry, pure & applied physics, pure & applied mathematics, ICT in sciences and communicating sciences.

Research scholars and students who submit full-length papers on or before June 30 will be eligible for the award of best paper. The e-certificate will be given to all registered participants. For registration click : https://forms.gle/4htLLyTzeSAqDvFX9. Prof. S.M. Rahmathullah, the In-charge VC, is the chief patron and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, I/C Registrar, the patron of the congress.

Prof. Parveen Jahan, Dean, School of Sciences, is the chairperson, whereas Prof. Salman Ahmad Khan, Doctors S Maqbool Ahmed, H Aleem Basha, Afroz, Syed Salahuddin are the co-conveners.