Mason lands behind bars for trying to sell blackbuck horns

Hyderabad: The East Zone team of the Commissioner’s Taskforce arrested a man named Mohd Kaleemuddin, also known as Saleem (54), residing in Shaheen Nagar, Hyderabad, for unlawfully possessing and intending to sell Blackbuck deer horns (Antilope cervicapra), a species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Originally hailing from Sadasivapet in Sangareddy district, the accused worked as a mason and operated a paan shop with his family in Hyderabad. Due to inadequate income, he frequently traveled between Hyderabad and Sadasivapet for work. During demolition work at a site in Sadasivapet, he reportedly discovered the Blackbuck horns, which he hid and transported to Hyderabad.

Initially, he mashed small amounts of the horns into powder to sell as a purported treatment for bone injuries and inflammation. Later, Mohd Kaleemuddin attempted to sell the horns in the open market. He was caught near Abbass Ground, Chandrayangutta, carrying the confiscated horns in a black cover. Unable to provide any legal documentation to justify possession, he was detained.

The possession, trade, or sale of Blackbuck parts is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which affords this species the highest level of protection due to its endangered status. The Blackbuck is revered and safeguarded throughout India, and violations incur severe penalties.

Following his arrest, the accused and the seized horns were handed over to M. Srinivas Goud, Forest Section Officer, Hyderabad East Range, for further action. This case underscores the ongoing challenges in enforcing wildlife protection laws and the necessity for public vigilance to combat illegal wildlife trade.