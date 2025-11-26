Mayor hails Rs 300 cr civic allocation; calls it citywide game-changer

Hyderabad: A meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Council on Tuesday ended with approving 46 agendas discussed in the meeting. The proposed agenda of merger of 27 urban local bodies (ULBs) was unanimously approved.

The meeting was chaired by GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. It was started with the condolence to Maganti Gopinath and Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain. The GHMC approved a proposal to allocate Rs 2 crore to each of its 150 divisions to speed up civic infrastructure works.

Officials said Rs 1 crore will be earmarked for works proposed directly by the corporator. The remaining Rs 1 crore will be sanctioned for projects recommended by the corporator but approved by the district in-charge minister.

Mayor Vijayalakshmi thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for enabling the allocation. “This will help accelerate civic amenities across all divisions,” she said.

During the meeting, the Mayor said the GHMC has significantly enhanced the infrastructure, including roads, drainage systems, flyovers, and junction improvements throughout the city. “Through the Swachh Hyderabad initiative, we have established new benchmarks for cleanliness. Our commitment to increasing greenery is evident in the development of Theme Parks and Urban Forests.”

She said, “To promote transparency in city governance, we have implemented digital services, face recognition technology and a systematic E Office system. Additionally, we have launched Indiramma Canteens specifically for women, offering breakfast and midday meals at just Rs 5 for the underprivileged, middle-class individuals, the unemployed and small workers. The government is also providing interest-free loans to women involved in self-help groups.”

In council meeting, as many as 46 agendas were discussed and were also approved by the council members. The agenda, including a merger of 27 ULBs were also discussed, and the GHMC has placed before the corporation a detailed preamble received regarding the proposed integration of municipalities located within or abutting the Outer Ring Road (ORR) into the GHMC limits.

The government requested the GHMC to examine the proposal, conduct necessary studies and submit its remarks under the applicable provisions of the GHMC Act, 1955. The preamble has been formally placed before the Corporation for views and consultation as per Government Memo No. 5924/MA (1)/2024 dated 21-11-2025.

The government, citing uneven development patterns, regulatory disparity and rising urbanisation pressures in peri-urban areas, has proposed the merger to ensure uniform planning standards, seamless civic services, and coordinated metropolitan development.