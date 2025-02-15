Meenakshi Natarajan named new AICC in-charge of TG

Hyderabad: The AICC high command has appointed senior party leader Meenakshi Natarajan as Telangana Congress in-charge. The incumbent party in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi has been relieved with immediate effect.

It is learnt that the Congress high command was not happy on the performance of Deepa Dasmunshi even since she was facing allegations. A group of state leaders also lodged a complaint with the Congress leadership against Dasmunshi recently.

Meenakshi started her political journey as NSUI leader. She held various positions in Youth Congress and also in AICC during her long stint in the party.

“Under the strong leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and TPCC Working President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, both the Telangana government and the Congress party are effectively serving the people. With Meenakshi Natarajan’s support, this momentum will grow even stronger”, State Forest, Environment and Endowments Minister K Surekha said in a statement.