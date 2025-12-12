Meru Antargani Displays 3,000 Student Creations

Meru International School, Miyapur, hosted Meru Antargani 2025, a vibrant exhibition featuring over 3,000 artworks created by students from Grades 1–12.

The showcase was inaugurated by noted sculptor M. V. Ramana Reddy and graced by Founder Ms. Meghana Gorukanti Jupally and her family, inspiring young artists. Students explored an open theme, presenting striking paintings, sculptures, installations, abstracts, and hyper-realistic works.

Standout installations included “Timelines of Imagination,” “Wings of Wonder,” and “From Waste to Wonder.” Celebrating creativity and confidence, the event highlighted Meru’s belief in nurturing expressive, thoughtful learners through meaningful artistic exploration.