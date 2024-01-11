Meru Students Lead the Charge for Road Safety Awareness initiated by HCSC

In a notable effort to promote road safety in Hyderabad, students from Meru International School have taken the lead in the 'Traffic Farishtey' initiative, supported by the Hyderabad Traffic Police and the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC).

Focused on instilling responsibility and awareness, Meru International School's Safety Club has formed a dedicated team of traffic volunteers, with students actively involved. Drawing on their theatre skills, these students passionately spread awareness about road safety, emphasizing helmet use, seat belt compliance, and pedestrian rules.

The students' proficiency in theatre took centre stage in a compelling mime show designed to educate the community. Through creative performances, students effectively communicated crucial messages, showcasing the impact of responsible road behaviour. The integration of theatre skills highlights the students' ability to use artistic expression for a powerful public message, reflecting their commendable civic duty.

Meru International School's commitment to excellence is mirrored in its students' dedication to making a lasting impact and creating positive change in the community. Together, they exemplify a shared commitment to building a safer and more responsible tomorrow