Misfortune of locals as big as tank name itself

Habsiguda: The locals around the HMT Nagar Lake, also known as the Pedda Cheruvu, in Nacharam are concerned over the situation of the stench from the lake. The residents allege that the malodorous smell from the water body is causing difficulties for the locals residing across the lake.

The major reason for the stench is the excessive dumping of garbage by the locals, "People from nearby colonies are seen throwing garbage bags, plastic bottles into the lake even after asking them not to," said Wajid another resident of Balaji Enclave.

Prasad, Executive Engineer, Lakes and Irrigation, GHMC (East Zone) stated, "There was a protection barricade around the lake to avoid anyone from dumping garbage into the lake, but some locals broke a part of the barricade and made it open for dumping. So now we have planned to close the barricades. Besides the cleaning of lake will be completed this year."

"We have been seeing this lake from childhood and there was a walking track also built, but it is no longer maintained. I was very happy when the water hyacinth was removed a year back but I am really feeling bad how the lake looks now. We request the officials to take up the beautification of lake and make it a place to have some good time," said Rajith Kupri a resident of the Kalyanpuri colony near the Lake.

"A proposal has been been sent for the restoration of the walking/running track across the lake so that joggers and morning walkers can use it for their convenience along with lighting the track across the lake so that no anti-social activities are seen near the lake," added Prasad.