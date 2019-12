MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy tours Jammigadda in AS Rao Nagar division

Uppal: MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy visited Jammigadda area in AS Rao Nagar division on Friday and enquired with locals regarding the problems in the division.

TRS leader Manipal Reddy, division secretary Penchala Surendar, ward member Sobha Reddy, Surendra Chary, Yakayya, venakteswar Reddy, Bannala Praveen, Srinivas Goud, Sankar, Balaraju, Renuka, kaveri and others were present.