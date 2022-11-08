MLA requests CMO to act on long-pending grant-in-aid issue

Hyderabad: Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin gave a representation to the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the Telangana State Minority Welfare Department which sanctioned Rs 1 crore for grant-in-aid funds for the construction of shops and development in open space of Miya Mishq Mosque at Puranapul in the year 2020, but it was yet to release by the Minority Welfare and Waqf board.

According to Kausar Mohiuddin, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi requested the CM KCR to sanction grant-in-aid of Rs 1 crore for the construction of shops in the premises of Miya Mishq Mosque in the year 2019, however, State Minority Welfare department also passed a circular for the same, but still the State Wakf Board had not released any amount for the developmental works. "I gave over four representations to the Minority Welfare in the year 2020. The Welfare department in April 2022 also passed an order to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telangana Wakf Board and mentioned to give attention on the proposed work construction of shops, self-finance, long term lease, but the Wakf Board is yet to take any action on the orders passed by the Welfare department. This is the lackadaisical attitude of the Wakf authorities," said Kausar.

He said "I gave a letter to the Chief minister's office on November 2, citing that the file is pending for a long time. I requested him to take necessary orders for sanctioning the grant-in-aid funds for the construction and development of shops in premises of Miyan Mishq mosque," he added.