MLC Narsi Reddy stopped, shifted to police station

Hyderabad: Teachers' Constituency MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy was arrested by the police in Dilsukhnagar on Saturday. It may be mentioned here that Narsi Reddy has started his padayatra on July 14 from Nalgonda towards Hyderabad to press the State government for a slew of demands.

The padayatra was proposed to end with submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. However, as soon as they entered Dilsukhnagar limits, the MLC and his supporters were arrested and shifted to Malakpet police station. The MLC urged to allow at least one person to hand over a representation to the Chief Minister. However, citing lack of permission for submitting the representation, the cops shifted them to the police station.

The MLC took up padayatra demanding announcement of a schedule for teacher's transfers and promotions, distribution of smartphones and laptops with internet facility to the students for online education, enhancement of medical reimbursement to Rs 2 lakh for those who have undergone Covid treatment, issuance of guidelines for spending funds meant for creating basic infrastructure in schools, creating a central administrative mechanism for all the residential schools, special DSC for filling vacancies in the Tribal Welfare Schools, restoration of physical classes in schools, preparing proper action plans for the safety from the third wave of Covid and containing the petrol and diesel prices.