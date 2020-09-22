MLC polls: TJS top brass feels Kodandaram's aura enough to win

Hyderabad: Election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate constituency (MLC seat) is generating political heat in Telangana though it's still uncertain if the election will be held as per schedule due to the corona pandemic. The term of present member and Rythu Samanvaya Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy is set to end in February 2021.

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof Kodandaram has decided to contest this seat and hence, the election is going to be a talking point in political circles in a few weeks from now. Kodandaram's image vs might of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is what the TJS thinks of this election, according to the party general secretary G Venkat Reddy.

The new entrant to Telangana state politics has already reached out to Congress, TDP, CPI among other parties to support the candidature of Kodandaram so that the anti-government vote does not split benefitting the TRS party.

The TJS is of the belief that Kodandaram's image is enough for the party to defeat its fancied political opponent.

According to Venkat Reddy, everyone in Telangana knows about the retired professor's torchbearer role in the Telangana movement besides several agitations in the last three decades. After the formation of the new state how Kodandaram has been sidelined is known to everyone. When the need of the hour was to work as a team for all-round development of the state, TRS behaved in a different manner for its own gains and ignored the interests of the state and people for the last six years, Venkat Reddy said.

"As a result, many sections are an unhappy lot. Unemployed youth who comprise a majority of graduate voters are raring to teach a fitting lesson to the ruling party in this poll. Even teachers, employees are not happy either. All these factors are set to benefit TJS in the poll apart from Kodandaram's own image," he said, adding that Kodandaram was going to be the voice of the people in the Council.

The TJS camp pointed out that the TRS camp already looks worried about Kodandaram entering the poll fray. Ministers representing these three districts are holding parleys with three dozen MLAs from these districts on how to ensure the victory of TRS at any cost in this crucial election. Venkat Reddy felt that this tactic of TRS to mobilise all its resources to face Kodandaram would backfire in a big way.

"People of the state are aware of how Kodandaram's voice has been suppressed in the new state. If TRS employs tactics to win by hook or crook, then people, who are already angry will come out in full support of Kodandaram rallying behind him completely. Kodandaram's win is expected, but with TRS's tactics it would be a landslide win," Venkat Reddy felt. This MLC constituency has nearly 3 lakh voters.