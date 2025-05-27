Monsoon blues: Mayor rolls out drive to collect discarded items

Hyderabad: With the onset of monsoon, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Monday launched a free monsoon sanitation drive to collect discarded items and ensure proper sanitation in Hyderabad. The drive aims to address issues like flooding and disease spread caused by accumulated debris during the season.

The drive was once again initiated in GHMC to collect such items directly from households using special vehicles and distribute them to the needy. In Banjara Hills circle the Mayor initiated the programme to prevent dumping of waste material in nalas and drains, which is the main cause for clogging them.

She called upon residents of the division to maintain cleanliness in their environment. Household waste should be disposed of in the designated clean vehicles, as improper disposal can attract mosquitoes and spread diseases. The community is eager for all residents to join efforts in keeping the division clean. It is essential for the ward’s inhabitants to hand over their waste to clean autos. None should discards trash in open areas, especially since some locations lack bins. Additionally, the Mayor pointed out that construction debris should not be left on streets. If you contact the GHMC C&D waste management plant, they will collect it, as improper disposal can lead to health issues.

She emphasised the importance of everyone collaborating to maintain the city’s cleanliness, urging collective efforts for a cleaner environment. The Mayor announced that fogging will consistently be carried out in advance to curb mosquito-breeding.

Additional Commissioner Raghu Prasad stated that Banjara Hills will undergo cleaning within three-five days as part of the pre-sanitation initiative. He assured that sanitation workers in various colonies will be able to take their second attendance without any hassle. He mentioned that a clean ward will be established in another division, which is expected to be completed in three days. Prasad noted that 150 wards in the greater area will be similarly cleaned.

Water Works GM Harishankar emphasised that ensuring safety of public workers is a top priority during the season. ‘Residents are advised against opening red-coloured manholes in areas prone to water-logging’. He assured that the Jalmandali will fully support all the GHMC initiatives.

Zonal commissioner Anurag Jayanthi mentioned that given the likelihood of early rains this year, actions such as managing garbage, construction debris, fogging will be implemented. With community cooperation, a cleaner ward can be achieved. ‘Residents are encouraged to dispose of waste in designated clean autos. He stated that measures will be taken to prevent water leakage.