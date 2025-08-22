Moosrambagh Welcomes 22-Foot Ganesh Idol with Grandeur

Hyderabad’s Moosrambagh witnessed a spectacular Ganesh Aagman on 17th August, organized by JGYA, a non-profit association renowned for hosting remarkable Ganesh events for the past 20 years.

This year’s celebration featured a magnificent 22-foot idol of Lord Ganesha, depicted with Riddhi-Siddhi seated on a flock of swans, symbolizing prosperity and grace.

The arrival was marked with dazzling fireworks, lighting up the night sky and filling the atmosphere with devotion and festive energy. Thousands of devotees gathered to seek blessings, as the event radiated positivity and cultural spirit.

JGYA once again upheld its tradition of celebrating Ganeshotsav with grandeur and devotion.