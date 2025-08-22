Live
- Make in India booster: izmomicro develops next-gen semiconductor tech, shares rise
- Elon Musk Hints Grok 5 Could Be First Real Leap Toward AGI
- Why is Oppn scared? Prime Minister Modi backs bills on ousting arrested PM, CM
- WinZO withdraws real money games, PokerBaazi halts operations after new Online Gaming Bill
- With eye on expanding defence ties in Africa, Army Chief Gen Dwivedi to visit Algeria soon
- Hyundai, Kia partner with S. Korean battery makers to boost EV safety
- LoP Rahul, Tejashwi visit Khanquah Rahmani in Bihar's Munger, meet Muslim scholars
- India’s strong domestic demand to cushion impact of US tariff hike
- Heavy rain lashes Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur; train services hit, schools closed for today
- Apple TV+ Price Jumps to $12.99 in the US, Still Just Rs 99 in India
Moosrambagh Welcomes 22-Foot Ganesh Idol with Grandeur
Highlights
Hyderabad’s Moosrambagh witnessed a spectacular Ganesh Aagman on 17th August, organized by JGYA, a non-profit association renowned for hosting...
Hyderabad’s Moosrambagh witnessed a spectacular Ganesh Aagman on 17th August, organized by JGYA, a non-profit association renowned for hosting remarkable Ganesh events for the past 20 years.
This year’s celebration featured a magnificent 22-foot idol of Lord Ganesha, depicted with Riddhi-Siddhi seated on a flock of swans, symbolizing prosperity and grace.
The arrival was marked with dazzling fireworks, lighting up the night sky and filling the atmosphere with devotion and festive energy. Thousands of devotees gathered to seek blessings, as the event radiated positivity and cultural spirit.
JGYA once again upheld its tradition of celebrating Ganeshotsav with grandeur and devotion.
Next Story