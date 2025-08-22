  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Moosrambagh Welcomes 22-Foot Ganesh Idol with Grandeur

Moosrambagh Welcomes 22-Foot Ganesh Idol with Grandeur
x
Highlights

Hyderabad’s Moosrambagh witnessed a spectacular Ganesh Aagman on 17th August, organized by JGYA, a non-profit association renowned for hosting...

Hyderabad’s Moosrambagh witnessed a spectacular Ganesh Aagman on 17th August, organized by JGYA, a non-profit association renowned for hosting remarkable Ganesh events for the past 20 years.

This year’s celebration featured a magnificent 22-foot idol of Lord Ganesha, depicted with Riddhi-Siddhi seated on a flock of swans, symbolizing prosperity and grace.

The arrival was marked with dazzling fireworks, lighting up the night sky and filling the atmosphere with devotion and festive energy. Thousands of devotees gathered to seek blessings, as the event radiated positivity and cultural spirit.

JGYA once again upheld its tradition of celebrating Ganeshotsav with grandeur and devotion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick