  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Speed Up AHUDA Development, says chairman Varun

  • Created On:  5 Dec 2025 8:23 AM IST

Anantapur: AHUDA Chairman TC Varun and Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma directed officials to expedite various development works under the Anantapur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA).

The review meeting was held on Thursday at the AHUDA office in the city, where the officials assessed progress on key projects. Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman and the Joint Collector emphasised the need to achieve faster progress in the regularisation of unauthorised layouts. They instructed officials to ensure that all MIG layouts and NTR Smart Township projects are equipped with modern and high-quality infrastructure facilities. “Every flat purchaser must feel satisfied with the amenities provided,” they said.

Tags

AHUDADevelopment WorksUnauthorised LayoutsMIG LayoutsNTR Smart Township
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Xiaomi India, YouWeCan Screen 1.5 Lakh Women; Launch Swasth Mahila Swasth Bharat 2.0

Educated over 4 lakh women across 15 states, detected 2,210 suspected cases, and connected diagnosed patients to proper treatment centres in Phase 1

Sudhin Mathur, COO-Xiaomi_ Yuvraj Singh, Founder-YouWeCan and Varun Madan, CPO-Xiaomi at the launch of Xiaomis SMSB 2.0

National News

More
Share it
X