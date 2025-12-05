Speed Up AHUDA Development, says chairman Varun

Anantapur: AHUDA Chairman TC Varun and Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma directed officials to expedite various development works under the Anantapur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA).

The review meeting was held on Thursday at the AHUDA office in the city, where the officials assessed progress on key projects. Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman and the Joint Collector emphasised the need to achieve faster progress in the regularisation of unauthorised layouts. They instructed officials to ensure that all MIG layouts and NTR Smart Township projects are equipped with modern and high-quality infrastructure facilities. “Every flat purchaser must feel satisfied with the amenities provided,” they said.