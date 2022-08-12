Naina Jaiswal files complaint of online harassment by miscreants on Instagram

Hyderabad: In an online harassment case, the Indian Table Tennis player Naina Jaiswal on Friday approached the Hyderabad Cybercrime police alleging she was being harassed by some persons on Instagram.

In the complaint submitted to the police by her father on Thursday, Jaiswal said the miscreants, who seemed to be using fake profiles, were making abusive comments and sending derogatory messages to her for the last few days. As the harassment increased recently, she approached the police.

Following the complaint, the Cybercrime Cell police booked a case and took up investigation. Efforts were to identify and nab the miscreants.

An international table tennis player and law graduate, Jaiswal had lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime police in February when her Facebook account was hacked.