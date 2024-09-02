NAREDCO must take steps to ensure workers’ safety

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore on Sunday directed the Telangana NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council) to urgently call on the member builders and developers to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of construction workers.

Senior officials Dana Kishore and S Devender Reddy wanted the realtors to relocate any labour camps currently located in cellars or low-lying areas to safer locations to avoid potential flooding and submersion. The heavy rains have increased the likelihood of structural risks, including wall collapses, soil erosion, and landslides. As a precaution, workers should be moved away from retaining walls and the edges of excavated areas. Additionally, NAREDCO Telangana emphasises the need for builders to ensure that workers are provided with adequate shelter and essential supplies, such as food, during this period of disruption.

NAREDCO President Vijaya Sai Meka emphasised the importance of these measures by stating, "The safety of our workers is our top priority. We strongly encourage all members to adhere to these guidelines and take prompt action to prevent any potential accidents or incidents during this challenging weather.