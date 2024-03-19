Netas roll out action plan to beat the summer heat blues

Hyderabad: Following the Indian Meteorological Department prediction that Telangana will witness hot summer and the day temperatures will soar up to 50 degree Celsius in April and May, the ruling Congress and oppositions BRS and BJP are chalking out ‘summer action plan’ to show their supremacy in the election campaign till poll day on May 13.



Fearing heat waves may badly affect large gatherings, the three parties’ leaderships are busy making plans to make a successful series of big public meetings and rallies.

Party leaders said that special arrangements are being made to mobilise people to the public meetings in the hot summer. The chances of attending public meetings in the daytime, particularly afternoon, was remote. The schedule for the public meetings and rallies would be finalised according to the local situation in every Lok Sabha Constituency. Rallies would be conducted only in the late evening and the public meeting will be organised in the morning hours before 11 AM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was already addressing the public meetings in Telangana in the morning hours in view of soaring temperatures.

The ruling Congress was also planning big public meetings in at least 10 Lok Sabha segments and the meetings would be organised in the late evening hours. Necessary arrangements like drinking water and butter milk would be supplied to the mobilised people at the venue. The local senior leaders and ministers have already been asked to come out with a plan to hold mammoth public meetings in their respective Lok Sabha segments with all summer heat precautions. Special teams would be formed to mobilise the people and provide necessary facilities to beat the heat in the meetings.

The opposition BRS was also moving fast to hold public meetings in the fight against the ruling Congress and also the BJP. Leaders have been asked to make all arrangements for people to protect themselves from the scorching heat during the meetings. Tents and fans would be arranged to get relief from the heat waves in the meetings, leaders said.