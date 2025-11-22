  1. Home
New beginning for policing: Sajjanar inspects training hubs

  • Created On:  22 Nov 2025 9:00 AM IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar made an unannounced visit to the city's training centres at Petla Buruju and Chelapura on Friday. The purpose of his visit was to inspect the ‘Oka Goppa Marpunaku Ide Sreekaram’ (This is the beginning of a great change) skill development programme.

The Commissioner interacted with approximately 350 police personnel, who ranged in rank from Home Guard to Sub-Inspector, to assess the quality of the training being provided and the level of participation. Sajjanar was highly appreciative of the initiative, noting the significant enthusiasm displayed by the trainees and the programme’s effective methodology. DCP CAR headquarters Rakshitha Krishnamurthy IPS, along with Additonal DCPs B Kistaiah and N Bhaskar, were present during the inspe

