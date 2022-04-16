New dialysis centre to come up in Shadnagar

Hyderabad/Shadnagar: Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav on Friday said the long standing dream of local people those suffering from Kidney problems was fulfilled with the sanction of new Dialysis centre in Shadnagar Government hospital. MLA Anjaiah Yadav thanked Chief Minister K Chandrshekar Rao and Health Minister Harish Rao for sanctioning new Dialysis centre.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government under the leadership of CM KCR is putting all its efforts to provide the best medical facilities to the people. He said that earlier people of Shadnagar used to travel to places for Dialysis treatment, but in few days the situation will change and they will have their own dialysis centre in Shadnagar Government hospital. He said Telangana Medical Health Department has sanctioned a dialysis center for the Shadnagar Community Health Center with 5 machines first and more dialysis machines will be made available in installments in future.

Municipal Chairman Narender, Vice Chairman Natarajan, TRS leaders, activists and others were also present.