Live
- Centre urged to settle bank pension updation out of court
- Water Board bags Best Management Award
- BRS leaders pick holes in TG model of caste census
- Caste census announcement: BJP leaders conduct ‘Palabhishekam’ to Modi
- TG caste survey done in a scientific manner: BC panel
- BC leaders congratulate CM Revanth Reddy
- Rahul Gandhi hero of caste census nationally, Revanth Reddy in Telangana: T Jagga Reddy
- Hyderabad: Sri Triveni School excels in SSC results
- TGSRTC rolls out metro deluxe combi ticket
- Trains to be diverted due to safety related works
New slot booking system in 25 more sub-registrar offices from May 7: Ponguleti
Hyderabad: State Housing and Information and Public Relations Minister P Srinivasa Reddy said that the new slot booking system in the Sub-Registrar...
Hyderabad: State Housing and Information and Public Relations Minister P Srinivasa Reddy said that the new slot booking system in the Sub-Registrar offices has received a good response and hence the new facility will be available in 25 more sub-registrar offices from May 7.
The minister said that the slot booking system was already implemented in 22 sub-registrar offices on a pilot basis.
The officials briefed the Minister that 94 per cent of the people expressed satisfaction with the new services provided in the selected sub-registrar offices. The minister also spoke to a person named Vishnu Goud, who had registered in Champapet on the phone and received feedback. He suggested that the internet speed required for slot booking should be increased.
Srinivasa Reddy instructed the officials to implement the slot booking system in all the sub-registrar offices by the third week of May and also implement Aadhaar-e-signature as soon as possible to further speed up the registration process.