New slot booking system in 25 more sub-registrar offices from May 7: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: State Housing and Information and Public Relations Minister P Srinivasa Reddy said that the new slot booking system in the Sub-Registrar offices has received a good response and hence the new facility will be available in 25 more sub-registrar offices from May 7.

The minister said that the slot booking system was already implemented in 22 sub-registrar offices on a pilot basis.

The officials briefed the Minister that 94 per cent of the people expressed satisfaction with the new services provided in the selected sub-registrar offices. The minister also spoke to a person named Vishnu Goud, who had registered in Champapet on the phone and received feedback. He suggested that the internet speed required for slot booking should be increased.

Srinivasa Reddy instructed the officials to implement the slot booking system in all the sub-registrar offices by the third week of May and also implement Aadhaar-e-signature as soon as possible to further speed up the registration process.