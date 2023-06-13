Live
- 1.2 lakh plus students gear up to participate in the 19th edition of Tata Crucible Campus Quiz
- Professionals in Hyderabad think workplace jargon impacts productivity
- 32% of daters between 21 and 30 say set boundaries as soon as you match
- Revolution in hostels, one book at a time
- DCF suspended for allowing rock mining in deemed forest
- Ecospace Business park and IT company in Bengaluru gets bomb threat
- Busting myths around aligners and braces
- All-party leaders were stopped from going to Chinchinada to inspect soil mining
- Newly-married couple among three die by suicide in Telangana
- 5 must try Korean treats you can make at home
Newly-married couple among three die by suicide in Telangana
Highlights
Three persons, including a newly-married couple, died by suicide in two separate incidents in Medchal district adjoining Hyderabad, police said.
Hyderabad: Three persons, including a newly-married couple, died by suicide in two separate incidents in Medchal district adjoining Hyderabad, police said.
According to police, both the incidents were reported from Keesara police station limits.
A couple, which married six months ago, ended their lives due to family problems. Anji (25) and Vaishnavi (22) ended their lives by hanging at Ahmedguda Rajiv Guruhakalpa.
In another incident, Narasimha (38) killed himself by hanging in an agricultural field near Karimguda. He was upset due to financial problems.
Police shifted the bodies in both the cases for autopsy. Two separate cases have been registered at Keesara Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS