Newlywed Bride Flees with Ex-Boyfriend, Sparking Outrage in Langar House

A newlywed bride left her husband just seven days after their wedding, fleeing with her ex-boyfriend, Arvind, three days ago in the Narsingi police station limits. The incident caused an uproar in the Langar House slum on Monday, where locals strongly condemned her actions. The residents opposed her behavior by garlanding Arvind's photo with sandals and parading it around.

The woman, who had been in a relationship with Arvind before her marriage, had been married to a man from Attapur.

Her parents filed a missing person complaint at Narsingi police station, but the situation came to light on Monday when the woman was found in Langar House. The community's reaction reflected its disapproval of her decision to leave her husband and rekindle her past relationship.