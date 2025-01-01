Live
Niloufer docs give new lease of life to infant from Sudan
Hyderabad: Doctors at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad have successfully saved the life of a baby boy from Sudan, giving him a second chance at life.
According to doctors, the infant, born a month ago, was diagnosed with severe infections and respiratory issues shortly after birth. The medical team at Niloufer Hospital worked tirelessly to treat the baby, offering all care free of charge for nearly a month.
A couple from Sudan had traveled to Hyderabad a year ago to undergo IVF treatment at a private hospital. After successful procedure, the wife delivered a baby boy a month ago. However, soon after birth, the baby was diagnosed with a blood infection, brain infection and lung complications, which made his condition critical. The baby was initially treated in the ICU for six days, but due to the couple’s financial difficulties, they were referred to Niloufer Hospital for further treatment. At Niloufer, the medical team provided comprehensive care, including free treatment and accommodation for the parents. The doctors’ dedication helped the baby recover fully, and it was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.
The mother, a 43-year-old Sudanese woman, expressed her heartfelt thanks to the doctors for saving her son's life. She shared that after suffering five miscarriages and years of longing for a child, they decided to come to Hyderabad for IVF treatment.
Dr Swapna, a neonatologist at Niloufer, confirmed the baby's full recovery, and the hospital’s superintendent, Dr Ravi Kumar, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner RV Karnan praised the medical team for their exceptional efforts in treating the infant.