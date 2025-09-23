Nizam College rocks with vibrant colours

Hyderabad: Nizam College came alive with vibrant colors and festive spirit as the Literary and Cultural Club, under the coordination of A. Swathi hosted grand Bathukamma celebrations on campus on Monday. The event showcased Telangana’s rich cultural heritage and brought together faculty, non-teaching staff, and students in a joyful display of tradition and unity.

K. Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and shared inspiring remarks with the attendees. Principal Prof. A.V. Rajashekar welcomed the dignitaries and expressed gratitude to all participants for making the celebration a memorable success.

The campus was beautifully decorated, and the Bathukammas prepared by staff members were displayed and honored in traditional style. The event fostered a strong sense of community and cultural pride among the college fraternity. Also present were Vice Principal Dr. S. Renuka, Cluster College Coordinator Dr. M. Radhika, Academic Coordinator Dr. Hemasri, Controller of Examinations Dr. B. Padma, Dr. Aarti (HOD, Commerce), and Public Relations Officer Dr. S. Kavita, along with other faculty members.