Officials swoop on popular food joints across Sec’bad

Hyderabad: Continuing raids against unhygienic measures and food violations in Hyderabad, the Task Force of the Food Safety Department of Telangana targeted popular restaurants in Secunderabad. During the raid, they found live cockroaches in the famous Chili’s restaurant’s kitchen premises.

The officers raided Golden Dragon restaurant, Parklane, Secunderabad; Sarvi restaurant, MG Road, Secunderabad; and Chili’s restaurant, Paradise Circle, Begumpet. The food safety team discovered various food safety violations, including cockroach infestations inside the kitchen premises.

At a famous Chili’s restaurant, the officers found live cockroaches in the kitchen. Expired food articles were also found and were discarded. Food articles in the refrigerator were uncovered, and the food was not labelled. Veg and non-veg food articles and food items were stored together in refrigerators.

The food handlers were found without hair caps or gloves. The flooring was found to be patchy, and there was littering of food waste in some places. Drains in the kitchen were found to be clogged with food waste.

During the raid at the Golden Dragon restaurant, the officers found eight kgs of expired raw chicken and two kgs of boneless leg pieces. Unlabelled noodle packs (32 kg) were found and seized. Synthetic food colours were found and discarded on suspicion of use in prepared food articles.

The food handlers were found without aprons, hair caps, or gloves and windows were not fitted with insect-proof screens. The kitchen floor was found to be slippery with food waste. Drains in the kitchen were found to be clogged with food waste.

Refrigerators were found to be unhygienic, and food items were unlabelled. Veg and non-veg food articles were stored together in the refrigerator.

Later, at Sarvi restaurant, they found the containers used for preparing cakes were rusted. Food articles like cashew biscuits, osmania biscuits, and Bournvita biscuits were found to be unlabelled without any details like manufacturing and best before dates.

The water analysis reports, employee health records, and FoSTaC certificates of food handlers were not provided. The kitchen floor was found to be untidy and unhygienic, and windows were not fitted with insect-proof screens. Refrigerators were found to be unhygienic, and the lid of the refrigerator was also found to be rusted. Temperature records were not maintained.

Vegetables were found stored in plastic trays, which were very unhygienic. Food handlers were found without aprons, hair caps, or gloves. Drains in the kitchen were found to be clogged with food waste.

On Wednesday, the officers raided Mubarak Arabian Mandi in Kachiguda and Mehfil Biryani Darbar in Narayanguda.