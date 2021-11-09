Officials thrashed during demolition

Hyderabad: A mild tension prevailed in Jalpally area on Monday when the Town Planning staff were attacked by a few men when the officials were carrying out a demolition drive against illegal constructions in the Indra Society area in Ward No 18 of the Jalpally municipality.



According to sources, Town Planning Officer Habeebunnisa and other officials of the Town planning wing on Monday afternoon visited a shed and an industrial unit constructed illegally in the Indra Society. Soon, an argument ensued between the officials and the unit owner after the former questioned the latter over construction of the shed illegally and running the business without proper documents.

The enraged unit owner and his family members attacked the officials injuring two of them including Town Planning Assistant Khaja and Sanitary Inspector Kumar. They were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

After learning about the incident, Jalpally Municipal Commissioner GP Kumar along with the police reached the spot and in their presence, the officials proceeded with the demolition of the shed. Later, a case was booked against the unit owner and five of his family members for attacking the staff when they were performing their duties.