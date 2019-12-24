Old Boinpally: School students fare well in national boxing championship

Old Boinpally: The principal of Old Boinpally Hightec School, Ravichandran, on Tuesday expressed happiness over the school students doing well in the national boxing championship organised by the Boxing Development Federation of India in Panipat (Haryana) from December 16 to 19.

As many as 33 boxers representing the Telangana Boxing Development Association participated in the nationals. Twenty-three of them bagged four each gold and silver medals, besides 15 bronzes.

On Tuesday, the school students were presented prizes. Speaking at the event, the school's boxing coach advised them to focus not only on studies but also on sports/games. Among those present on the occasion was president of the federation.