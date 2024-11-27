Old City Metro works set to get cracking in January

Hyderabad: For the upcoming Metro rail phase two project, Hyderabad Metro has planned to use double U-girder methods for executing the works. Also, preliminary works on the Old City section—from MBGS to Chandrayanagutta—will start from January 1 onwards.

This entire Phase II will have more improvised facilities, including more space acquisition at ground level for parking, bus bays, auto/feeder services bays, etc. than phase I.

According to Metro officials, at present, Hyderabad metro is awaiting for the central government nod for the five corridors of 76.4 km (54 stations estimated to cost Rs 24,269 crore.

Telangana Government’s proposed joint venture project (50:50) with the Central Government for the project, as state government will bear 30 per cent of the total cost and the Centre Government will bear Rs 4,230 crore - 18 per cent of the project cost besides giving a sovereign guarantee which will help in availing loans from multilateral agencies like Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and others at a low interest rate of 2 per cent and 4 per cent will be of PPP component.

Speaking on the Old City metro project, NVS Reddy, managing director, HAML & HMR, said that none of the 106 religious and heritage structures in the Old City will be touched, with engineering solutions worked out to avoid harming them. “Properties owners are being offered Rs 65,000 per square yard in the Old City.

Awards will be issued in the third week of December, demolition works from the fourth week of December and preliminary works in Old City will start in the first week of January”, he said.

The main road will be widened to 100 feet as per GHMC Master Plan, the road where the Metro stations will be located will be widened by 120 feet. The current width of the road varies from 50 feet to 60 feet from Darulshifa Junction to Shalibanda Junction, while it is 80 feet from Shalibanda Junction to Chandrayangutta. Thus, the affected portion of each property in majority cases will be about 20 to 25 feet from Darulshifa to Shalibanda; and about 10 feet from Shalibanda to Chandrayangutta, he added.

Highlighting about up metro phase-II project, the MD said, “Except for a 1.6 km stretch inside

the Shamshabad international airport, the entire project will be having elevated viaduct all along with the construction expected to be expedited using modern technology and double ‘Ú’ shaped girders. This method is faster and cheaper.

The box girders, which Hyderabad Metro had used in the first phase, required longer construction time. We are open to suggestions from citizens about the stations locations, number of stations and even names.

Once completed, citizens can access the airport route from any of the three existing lines and extensions, with the Nagole and LB Nagar stations being connected. A twin station will be coming up at Nagole so that travellers on Blue Line towards the airport can make use.