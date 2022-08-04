OMG! Dead have no place to rest in peace

Hyderabad: There is no place for the dead souls to 'rest in peace' as the grave space is being encroached by land sharks due to the official apathy. The obituary for the dead is far from reality with lack of grave space across the graveyards. Graveyards are encroached by land sharks and the Muslim community members are worried as they are not finding any grave space to bury their passing near and dear ones.

Almost 40 per cent of land meant for graveyards has been encroached. The biggest problem in the city is searching a place to bury their passing loved ones. According to Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist, most of the city graveyards are being encroached. He pointed out that a illegal complex it being built in a graveyard attached to the Dargah Hazrath Chunti Shah in Osmanpura close to the Chaderghat area.

"Even after a complaint was filed with the Dabeerpura police and a FIR was also raised, the illegal construction of the building is still going on at a brisk pace," pointed out Ahmed.

According to the residents, the Masjid and Dargah Hazrath Chunti Shah attached with graveyard (municipal no 16-6-329) is encroached by land sharks. It is a registered Wakf property with gazette 24-A, dated 21-6-1984 and the total area is of about 9.244 sq.yd. "Land grabbers have encroached on the Wakf land and dismantled four old-age houses and started new construction on the land with a plan of illegally constructing multiplex commercial buildings. Even after the FIR was launched in December 2021, nothing has been done to stop the illegal construction," residents informed in a complaint to GHMC Commissioner and City planner.

Similarly, another graveyard at Dargah Hazrat Syed Jaanullah Shah Quadri Chishti opposite to the Central library in Afzalgunj was razed illegally to build a complex in its place without the knowledge of the concerned Wakf Board. The graveyard has over 1,000 graves and more than half of the graves were leveled by bulldozers and a retaining wall was also demolished.

"Land sharks are razing the graves to engage in illegal commercial activities, which I am sure involves the consent of the officials. This clearly shows that the graveyard committee and Wakf Board officials are involved in illegal activities and Wakf board has failed to save graveyards in the city," said Osman-Al-Hajri, a Congress leader.

After the issue was took up on social media, the Telangana Wakf Board Chairman, Mohammed Masiullah Khan also visited the spot and stopped the leveling of graves. The Chairman informed that the Wakf board had not given any permission for razing the graveyard.