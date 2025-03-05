One-way special train from Banaras to Sec’bad

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railways will run a one-way special train from Banaras to Secunderabad.

Train no- 05082 (Banaras - Secunderabad), will depart from Banaras at 6 pm and will arrive at Secunderabad at 11.30 pm and date of journey is on March 5. Enroute, this train will stop at Varanasi, Prayagraj Chheoki, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Ghoradongri, Betul, Nagpur, Sevagram, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Bellampali, Manchiryal, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Jamikunta and Kazipet stations. This special train will consist of Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.