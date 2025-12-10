OU autonomy Plea: CPM Urges CM to secure land, allocate Rs 2,000 crore

Hyderabad: CPM State Secretary John Wesley appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to restore the encroached university land and construct a boundary wall around the university.

John Wesley alleged that the previous rulers implemented rules that have damaged the autonomy of the university. The university is a centre of emotional conflicts and the government should not interfere in order to protect its independence.

He demanded the Chief Minister to remove the police station from the campus immediately and conduct student elections without delay.In a statement issued on Tuesday, John Wesley congratulated Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for going to Osmania University on 10 December to resolve the problems as promised during his recent visit.

John Wesley said that Osmania University, which has a history of a hundred years, has been weakened due to the negligence of the previous rulers.He said that the CPM Telangana State Committee is appealing to the Chief Minister to allocate Rs 2,000 crore for modernisation in all fields to shape the future of thousands of Telangana students.