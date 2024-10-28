  • Menu
OU concludes two-day national seminar

Osmania University
Osmania University

Highlights

The two-day national seminar on ‘Recent Trends in Medical Equipment’ organised by Osmania University's Biomedical Engineering Department concluded successfully on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The two-day national seminar on ‘Recent Trends in Medical Equipment’ organised by Osmania University's Biomedical Engineering Department concluded successfully on Saturday.

The event attracted experts, faculty members, and students from across the country, with a strong focus on innovation and technological applications in healthcare.

This seminar focused on the critical intersection of engineering and healthcare. It encouraged students to explore the impact of technological innovation on patient care and inspired their continued dedication to advancing medical technology for societal benefit.

During the two days, notable dignitaries included Professor Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education, who was the chief guest, and Dr Amit Asthana, head of medical devices at NIPER Hyderabad, who was the guest of honor. The two shared their perspectives on the future of medical technology.

