OU inaugurates state-of-the-art classroom complex funded by SCCL

Hyderabad: The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), University College of Engineering, Osmania University, Hyderabad, inaugurated its new state-of-the-art classroom complex on Sunday.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Bhadradri Kothagudem district, under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, gave funds of Rs two crore for the construction of this modern facility.

This newly constructed classroom will accommodate around 90 students and also promises an enriched learning experience for students.

Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice Chancellor, Osmania University, extended his best wishes to the students, who will soon benefit from the advanced facilities in the new complex, and highlighted the significance of this milestone in enhancing the academic environment at Osmania University.